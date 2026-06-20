ETV Bharat / international

Trump Insists Meloni Asked 'Over And Over' For Photo Together At G7

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, center, speaks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. ( AP )

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, European Council President Antonio Costa, right, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP)

"Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth. He misspelt her first name in the initial post, which he later corrected.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that Italian Prime Minister Meloni requested "over and over" for a photo with him at a G7 meeting earlier this week, further inflaming an extraordinary diplomatic dust up between the two allies.

He continued: "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

The remarks deepen the spat that began this week with the US president's interview with an Italian broadcaster, during which Trump claimed Meloni "begged" for the photo during the G7 meeting in France. Meloni has called that "completely fabricated". The dustup led Italy’s foreign minister to cancel a planned trip to the United States as Meloni’s government lined up in her defense.

In his post, Trump also complained that Meloni would not allow the U.S. to use Italy’s landing strips or runways during the Iran war even though the U.S. is a leader in defense spending among NATO allies. That is a long-standing complaint about the military alliance and one that Trump raised before his White House meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and the NATO summit in Turkey next month.