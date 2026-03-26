ETV Bharat / international

Trump Insists Iran Is ‘Begging To Make A Deal’ After Tehran Dismisses Ceasefire Plan

Washington: A day after Tehran dismissed US President Donald Trump’s 15-point ceasefire plan, the American leader claimed that Iran was “begging to make a deal,” and that he wasn’t the one pushing for negotiations.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump told Tehran to “ get serious soon ” on negotiating a deal to end the war. Iran has been blocking ships it perceives as linked to the US and Israeli war effort from the Strait of Hormuz, but it's letting a trickle of others through the crucial waterway. Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a bloc of six Gulf Arab nations, said Iran was charging for safe passage through the strait.

Meanwhile, the US was preparing for the arrival of thousands of troops that could be used on the ground in Iran. The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, with dozens more killed in Israel and elsewhere in the region. Thirteen US military members have died. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Trump is not ready to seek suspension of federal gas tax to help ease prices at the pump

Asked by a reporter about that option during the Cabinet meeting, Trump said, “we’ve thought about it, I guess” and suggested that states suspend their taxes on fuel. He segued into talking about the stock market and was asked again about the possibility of suspending the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel. That does not include state taxes, which often are higher.

Trump cannot suspend the federal tax on his own; Congress would have to approve. But he indicated he wasn’t ready to go that route at the federal level at this time. “It’s something we have in our pocket if we think it’s necessary,” Trump said.

Trump calls the German president’s condemnation of his actions in Iran ‘inappropriate’