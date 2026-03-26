Trump Insists Iran Is ‘Begging To Make A Deal’ After Tehran Dismisses Ceasefire Plan
Trump told Tehran to “ get serious soon ” on negotiating a deal to end the war soon.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Washington: A day after Tehran dismissed US President Donald Trump’s 15-point ceasefire plan, the American leader claimed that Iran was “begging to make a deal,” and that he wasn’t the one pushing for negotiations.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump told Tehran to “ get serious soon ” on negotiating a deal to end the war. Iran has been blocking ships it perceives as linked to the US and Israeli war effort from the Strait of Hormuz, but it's letting a trickle of others through the crucial waterway. Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a bloc of six Gulf Arab nations, said Iran was charging for safe passage through the strait.
Meanwhile, the US was preparing for the arrival of thousands of troops that could be used on the ground in Iran. The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, with dozens more killed in Israel and elsewhere in the region. Thirteen US military members have died. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
Trump is not ready to seek suspension of federal gas tax to help ease prices at the pump
Asked by a reporter about that option during the Cabinet meeting, Trump said, “we’ve thought about it, I guess” and suggested that states suspend their taxes on fuel. He segued into talking about the stock market and was asked again about the possibility of suspending the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel. That does not include state taxes, which often are higher.
Trump cannot suspend the federal tax on his own; Congress would have to approve. But he indicated he wasn’t ready to go that route at the federal level at this time. “It’s something we have in our pocket if we think it’s necessary,” Trump said.
Trump calls the German president’s condemnation of his actions in Iran ‘inappropriate’
In a speech on Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Trump’s aggression against Iran was a “dangerous mistake” in violation of international law.
Taking questions from reporters during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Trump likened Steinmeier’s statement to the U.S. assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia, which he said was “not our war, we helped, but Ukraine’s done well.”
Trump, who as he campaigned for a second term said repeatedly he could swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war, added, “if I can solve that, it will be a great honor to do it. I wish it could have gone faster.”
Trump claims Iran allowing Pakistan-flagged tankers through strait in sign of good faith for talks
Trump earlier this week cryptically said that Iran “gave us a present.” He revealed the gift during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.
Trump said that Iranian officials, with whom the US is engaging in back-channel talks, are allowing “eight boats of oil” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting it was an apparent act of good faith for negotiations.
“Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people,” said Trump, who indicated the tankers are operating under Pakistani flags.
Also Read
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Confirms Relaying Messages Between US And Iran