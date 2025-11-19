ETV Bharat / international

Trump Hosts Crown Prince, Designates Saudi Arabia As Major Non-NATO Ally

Trump said, "We're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally."

Trump Hosts Crown Prince Designates Saudi Arabia As Major Non NATO Ally As US Aims To Elevate Military Ties
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a dinner in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington. ) (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:03 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: Donald Trump has designated Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally as the US administration aims to elevate military relationship with the Kingdom as the US President hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a gala dinner at the White House.

"Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said.

"And I'm just telling you now for the first time, because they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight," Trump said of the designation, which only 19 other countries have previously received.

TAGGED:

SAUDI ARABIA NON NATO ALLY
MOHAMMAD BIN SALMAN
DONALD TRUMP
US SAUDI TIES
MBS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.