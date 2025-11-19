Trump Hosts Crown Prince, Designates Saudi Arabia As Major Non-NATO Ally
Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:03 AM IST
Washington: Donald Trump has designated Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally as the US administration aims to elevate military relationship with the Kingdom as the US President hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a gala dinner at the White House.
"Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said.
"And I'm just telling you now for the first time, because they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight," Trump said of the designation, which only 19 other countries have previously received.