Trump Hosts Crown Prince, Designates Saudi Arabia As Major Non-NATO Ally

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a dinner in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington. ) ( AP )

Washington: Donald Trump has designated Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally as the US administration aims to elevate military relationship with the Kingdom as the US President hosted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a gala dinner at the White House.

"Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said.