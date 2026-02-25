ETV Bharat / international

Trump Honours Girl Injured In Crash By Illegal Indian Truck Driver

Dalilah Coleman, who was injured in a 2024 car crash, is recognized during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump has honoured a young girl who suffered life-altering injuries in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an Indian truck driver living illegally in the country, during his address to a joint session of the US Congress.

In his State of the Union speech at the US Capitol on Tuesday, Trump said Dalilah Coleman was only five years old in June 2024 when an 18-wheel tractor-trailer travelling at 60 miles an hour rammed into her stationary car. “The driver was an illegal alien let in by Joe Biden and given a commercial driver's license by open borders politicians in California,” he said.

Though Trump did not mention the identity of the driver, in August last year, Partap Singh, who had arrived in the US illegally, was arrested for causing the multi-vehicle crash while driving the 18-wheeler truck in California that had critically injured Coleman. Trump noted that doctors had said that Coleman would never be able to walk or talk or have a good life.

“She wouldn't even be able to eat again. But against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk, and she's here this evening with her dad... Dalilah... You are a great inspiration. Please stand up,” he said. Coleman, accompanied by her father, was seated in the gallery of the House chamber along with other special guests.

She received a standing ovation and thunderous applause from lawmakers, guests and attendees. Trump said many “illegal aliens” do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs about direction, speed, danger or location. “That's why tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens,” he said, drawing applause.

Singh had illegally crossed the southern border in October 2022 and was “released” into the country by the Joe Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had said in a statement. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later arrested Singh, and he was in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.