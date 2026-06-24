ETV Bharat / international

Trump Heads To Capitol To Speak With GOP Senators Who Have Grown Increasingly Frustrated With Him

Washington: President Donald Trump posted on social media that he would no longer be signing as planned for Wednesday a bipartisan measure to increase home construction.

The bill was supposed to have been signed at the Capitol, but Trump now says he wants Congress to first pass a voting bill.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump said.