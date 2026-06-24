Trump Heads To Capitol To Speak With GOP Senators Who Have Grown Increasingly Frustrated With Him
The bill was supposed to have been signed at the Capitol, but Trump now says he wants Congress to first pass a voting bill.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump posted on social media that he would no longer be signing as planned for Wednesday a bipartisan measure to increase home construction.
The bill was supposed to have been signed at the Capitol, but Trump now says he wants Congress to first pass a voting bill.
“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump said.
Trump has been pushing the Senate to remove the filibuster in order to pass the SAVE America Act, which would introduce new voter identification requirements.
Democratic lawmakers say the measure as written would be a form of voter suppression.