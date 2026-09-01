ETV Bharat / international

Trump Has Asked Apple To Change Lake Ontario Name To 'Lake America' On Its Maps, Interior Chief Says

Chicago: U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Apple to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” on its maps app, his administration's interior chief said Monday, days after signing an executive order over the body of water now in the spotlight amid his escalating trade war with Canada.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox's “Mornings with Maria” program that Trump “reached out to Apple directly." He said he was confident the “Lake America” name could be seen on its platform soon. Apple did not immediately comment in response. Only the Lake Ontario name appeared on its platform as of Monday afternoon.

Just over the weekend, competitor Google Maps rolled out the new “Lake America” name for U.S. users looking at the body of water that sits between the state of New York and Canada’s Ontario province. The company cited the recent order by Trump, and its already-established practice of using names assigned by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System, also known as GNIS.

“People using Maps in the U.S. will see ‘Lake America,’ those in Canada will continue to see ‘Lake Ontario,’ and those outside of the U.S. and Canada will see both names,” Google said in a brief statement on Saturday, reiterating that such updates “follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country.”