US President Trump Has 'Alcoholic's Personality,' Chief Of Staff Says In Bombshell Interview

Washington: Donald Trump said Tuesday he stood by his chief of staff Susie Wiles after she said the US president had an "alcoholic's personality" in an astonishing interview with Vanity Fair.

Wiles also called Vice President JD Vance a "conspiracy theorist," branded tech tycoon Elon Musk an "odd, odd duck," and gave juicy opinions on other Trump administration figures in the lengthy piece. Trump has previously described Wiles, the first female White House chief of staff, as the "ice maiden" and credited her for her role in driving forward his second presidency behind the scenes.

But the 68-year-old Wiles now finds herself firmly in the headlines after the Vanity Fair story, which the magazine said was based on a series of interviews with veteran political journalist Chris Whipple over the past year. Wiles dismissed the article as a "disingenuously framed hit piece," accusing the magazine of trying to "paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative" about Trump's team.

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," she wrote. Trump himself told the New York Post that Wiles was right to describe him as having an alcoholic's personality -- even though he is teetotal.

"You see, I don't drink alcohol. So everybody knows that -- but I've often said that if I did, I'd have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It's a very possessive personality," Trump said. He added that Wiles had "done a fantastic job."

Vanity Fair quoted Wiles -- whose own father, the NFL announcer Pat Summerall was an alcoholic -- as saying that Trump has "an alcoholic's personality," and "operates (with) a view that there's nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing."

In the wide-ranging series of interviews, Wiles said she was "not an enabler" to Trump, who has unleashed an unprecedented display of presidential power since his return to power in January, adding "I'm also not a bitch."

'Conspiracy theorist'