ETV Bharat / international

Trump Goofs Up On Brazil Polls, Says 125 Million Voted In India's Presidential Election

US President Donald Trump dances as he departs after speaking during an event at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump appeared to mistakenly refer to Brazil as India while commenting on the South American country's presidential election, claiming that 125 million people had voted in the “first round of India's presidential election”.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social on Monday (Indian time), shortly after the first round of Brazil's presidential election was held. India does not have a direct presidential election in which citizens vote for the President. In his post, Trump wrote: “125 Million People voted today in the first round of India's Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY! In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig- I mean, calculate. Voting in America is CORRUPT!!! President DJT.” US President Donald Trump goofs up on Brazil polls, says 125 million voted in India's Presidential Election in a Truth social post on Monday, Oct 05, 2026. (Trump Truth Social post Screengrab) Official White House Rapid Response account also reposted Trump’s post.