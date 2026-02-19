ETV Bharat / international

Trump Gathers Members Of Board Of Peace For First Meeting, With Some US Allies Wary Of New Body

FILE - President Donald Trump's name is seen on the U.S. Institute of Peace building, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump announced Thursday at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting that nine members of the body have agreed to pledge $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait are the countries that are making pledges, Trump added.

"But every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious (region)," said Trump in thanking the donors.