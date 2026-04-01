ETV Bharat / international

Trump’s Flip-Flops On Iran War Leave Americans Confused

Washington: From seeking help from NATO allies in the Iran war to declaring he does not need them, and from threatening to destroy Tehran’s energy infrastructure to postponing such strikes almost overnight – US President Donald Trump’s flip-flops since the start of the “military operations” a month ago have baffled Americans.

Trump’s regular commentary on the war has drawn criticism for being “impulsive” – to put it mildly – to a derisive “Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO)” by social media users.

In an interaction with reporters earlier this month, Trump appeared to seek help from European nations and others dependent on oil and gas from the Middle East in securing the Hormuz Strait, a narrow Iran-controlled waterway used to transport one-fifth of the global crude supplies.

“If we need their mine boats or if we need anything, any piece of apparatus that they may have because of a situation that they have, they should be jumping to help us. We want them to come and help us with the Strait,” Trump said.

But in the same breath, he added, “My attitude is, we don’t need anybody. We’re the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military by far in the world. We don’t need them.”

The US President’s appeal for help in securing the Strait of Hormuz has received a cold response from European nations, China, and South Korea, among others.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Last week, the US President threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

The next day, Trump put the strikes on hold – first for five days and then for another 10 days, citing negotiations with a leader in Iran, who appeared to be in control of the situation there.

“Instead of a cold and calculating explanation of his reasons for going in, Trump has sounded much more impulsive and emotional. The problem, then, is that any backtracking or scaling back undermines his own ego and posturing,” Edward Lengel, a former chief historian for the White House Historical Association, was quoted by American media outlet ‘Roll Call’.

Engel said Trump was the “most involved wartime president since Abraham Lincoln,” but described the trait as a flaw, as it leads to a lack of a consistent plan being decided by commanders.

“Most presidents since have actively tried to avoid that and be seen as behind the scenes, leaving the tactical and strategic decisions up to the generals,” added Lengel, a military historian by training.