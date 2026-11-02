ETV Bharat / international

US Midterm Elections: Trump Fights For Control Of Senate, Once A Shoo-in For Republicans

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Americans will start voting in midterm elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of 100 Senate seats. These elections take place midway through a presidential term and are a gauge of public mood. For Trump, who has enjoyed Republican control of the Senate and House of Representatives, this is a test of the popularity of his policies from his tariff policies to the Iran conflict, which have been mostly unpopular internationally.

While polls, which have been proven wrong, give the edge in the Congressional race to the Democrats, the Senate is seen to be a bigger challenge for them than the House of Representatives as many of the swing states have been traditionally Republican for years. For Trump, Senate control is critical for a range of issues including confirmation of presidential appointments, approval of federal judges and passing legislation.

In the Senate, Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win, provided they retain the 13 seats up for re-election out of the 47 Senate seats. The Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan publication, has identified Senate races in seven states - Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Alaska, Iowa, Maine, and Michigan - as key battlegrounds for control of the Senate. Six of these seats are under Republican control while Michigan is under Democratic control. The race in these states could determine Senate control but also provide a snapshot of the popularity of Trump and his policies.

Michigan

The race in Michigan, the headquarters of American automobile firms like General Motors and Ford, has been among the most closely watched races as Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has faced off against Republican Mike Rogers, a close Trump ally. El Sayed has connections to India with his wife Sarah Jukaku, a physician, having roots in Bhatkal in Karnataka.

The race is a test of whether a Muslim candidate and the son of immigrant parents can win a Senate seat, which would be a first, in the face of the most polarising campaign by his opponents, including Trump, who have linked him to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has disavowed any links with the organisation, branches of which have been designated as terrorist outfits. The importance of the seat for Republicans is evident in Trump's repeated attacks against El-Sayed, who belongs to an upcoming younger progressive wing within the Democratic Party. Republicans feel they have a shot at wresting this seat from the Democrats through a polarising campaign.

In a last-minute twist in the race, Haley Stevens, who lost her candidacy to El -Sayed within the party, has endorsed Rogers. The endorsement may have just united a divided Democratic Party, where some senior leaders have been uneasy with El-Sayed over his position on Israel. El-Sayed has opposed continued unconditional US military aid to Israel, which has strong support within the Democratic Party.

Ohio

In Ohio, which is the home state of US Vice President J.D. Vance, Republican Jon Husted, who currently represents the state in the Senate is pitched against Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown, a former senator who lost his seat in 2024. Ohio, with its mix of voters from rural to urban areas and varied income levels, is often seen as a litmus test leading up to the national elections.

For India, this distant race in Ohio, has a link as the Republican candidate, Husted, has been trying to tighten eligibility for H-1 B visas, most of which go to Indians, through the Senate. Husted, who was appointed to the Senate in 2025 after Trump picked Vance to be Vice President, introduced the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernisation Act, which seeks to ensure companies try to hire American workers first and almost doubles the wage threshold for an H-1B worker from the current $60,000. The bill is still in the early legislative stage.

His campaign promises include reducing high grocery, utility, and gas prices, apart from border protection and stopping illegal crossings even as Brown has appealed to the working class and promised to put them over corporations and billionaires.

Texas

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico, described as a Christian progressive, went viral for making a masala dosa at an Indian restaurant, attracting the attention of Indian Americans, who form around 1.8 to 2.2 per cent of the total population in Texas. The state is a Republican stronghold where Talarico, a former teacher has been making waves in an effort to capture a state that has not elected a Democrat since 1988.

Talarico has been critical of wealthy donors like billionaire Elon Musk, accusing them of trying to buy the US Senate seat with an eye on the state's resources.

His opponent state Attorney General Ken Paxton has long been engulfed in controversies ranging from allegations of bribery to abuse of public trust. An October Cook Political Report analysis found that voters trust Talarico more than Paxton on issues like dealing with the economy, reining in inflation, and fighting corruption in Washington. Barbara Bush, daughter of ex-President George W Bush, has reportedly donated to Talarico's campaign. Paxton's focus is on curbing immigration and deporting criminal undocumented immigrants.

Alaska