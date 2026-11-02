US Midterm Elections: Trump Fights For Control Of Senate, Once A Shoo-in For Republicans
A close contest is unfurling in seven high profile states, which will decide the balance of power in the Senate.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
New Delhi: On Tuesday, Americans will start voting in midterm elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of 100 Senate seats. These elections take place midway through a presidential term and are a gauge of public mood. For Trump, who has enjoyed Republican control of the Senate and House of Representatives, this is a test of the popularity of his policies from his tariff policies to the Iran conflict, which have been mostly unpopular internationally.
While polls, which have been proven wrong, give the edge in the Congressional race to the Democrats, the Senate is seen to be a bigger challenge for them than the House of Representatives as many of the swing states have been traditionally Republican for years. For Trump, Senate control is critical for a range of issues including confirmation of presidential appointments, approval of federal judges and passing legislation.
In the Senate, Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win, provided they retain the 13 seats up for re-election out of the 47 Senate seats. The Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan publication, has identified Senate races in seven states - Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Alaska, Iowa, Maine, and Michigan - as key battlegrounds for control of the Senate. Six of these seats are under Republican control while Michigan is under Democratic control. The race in these states could determine Senate control but also provide a snapshot of the popularity of Trump and his policies.
Michigan
The race in Michigan, the headquarters of American automobile firms like General Motors and Ford, has been among the most closely watched races as Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has faced off against Republican Mike Rogers, a close Trump ally. El Sayed has connections to India with his wife Sarah Jukaku, a physician, having roots in Bhatkal in Karnataka.
This is a 100% grassroots campaign. $0 in corporate money. https://t.co/VjWQbFU3Bk— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 30, 2026
The race is a test of whether a Muslim candidate and the son of immigrant parents can win a Senate seat, which would be a first, in the face of the most polarising campaign by his opponents, including Trump, who have linked him to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has disavowed any links with the organisation, branches of which have been designated as terrorist outfits. The importance of the seat for Republicans is evident in Trump's repeated attacks against El-Sayed, who belongs to an upcoming younger progressive wing within the Democratic Party. Republicans feel they have a shot at wresting this seat from the Democrats through a polarising campaign.
In a last-minute twist in the race, Haley Stevens, who lost her candidacy to El -Sayed within the party, has endorsed Rogers. The endorsement may have just united a divided Democratic Party, where some senior leaders have been uneasy with El-Sayed over his position on Israel. El-Sayed has opposed continued unconditional US military aid to Israel, which has strong support within the Democratic Party.
Ohio
In Ohio, which is the home state of US Vice President J.D. Vance, Republican Jon Husted, who currently represents the state in the Senate is pitched against Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown, a former senator who lost his seat in 2024. Ohio, with its mix of voters from rural to urban areas and varied income levels, is often seen as a litmus test leading up to the national elections.
For India, this distant race in Ohio, has a link as the Republican candidate, Husted, has been trying to tighten eligibility for H-1 B visas, most of which go to Indians, through the Senate. Husted, who was appointed to the Senate in 2025 after Trump picked Vance to be Vice President, introduced the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernisation Act, which seeks to ensure companies try to hire American workers first and almost doubles the wage threshold for an H-1B worker from the current $60,000. The bill is still in the early legislative stage.
His campaign promises include reducing high grocery, utility, and gas prices, apart from border protection and stopping illegal crossings even as Brown has appealed to the working class and promised to put them over corporations and billionaires.
Texas
In Texas, Democrat James Talarico, described as a Christian progressive, went viral for making a masala dosa at an Indian restaurant, attracting the attention of Indian Americans, who form around 1.8 to 2.2 per cent of the total population in Texas. The state is a Republican stronghold where Talarico, a former teacher has been making waves in an effort to capture a state that has not elected a Democrat since 1988.
Texas Democratic US Senate candidate @jamestalarico making a mouth watering masala dosa in Dallas! 🤤 https://t.co/z02BqoRSxr— Nathan Punwani (@npunwani) October 30, 2026
Talarico has been critical of wealthy donors like billionaire Elon Musk, accusing them of trying to buy the US Senate seat with an eye on the state's resources.
His opponent state Attorney General Ken Paxton has long been engulfed in controversies ranging from allegations of bribery to abuse of public trust. An October Cook Political Report analysis found that voters trust Talarico more than Paxton on issues like dealing with the economy, reining in inflation, and fighting corruption in Washington. Barbara Bush, daughter of ex-President George W Bush, has reportedly donated to Talarico's campaign. Paxton's focus is on curbing immigration and deporting criminal undocumented immigrants.
Alaska
The campaign in Alaska, which is of strategic importance to the US due to its proximity to Russia and allowing for quick mobilisation of military assets in the Northern Hemisphere, has become the story of two men named Dan Sullivan. Dan S Sullivan, a Republican senator seeking re-election, and his supporters have accused the Democrats of trying to confuse voters by fielding an independent candidate also named Dan Sullivan.
Democratic candidate Mary Peltola has said the party did not encourage the second Dan J Sullivan, a retired teacher who lives in a remote fishing village. He, too, has denied any links with the Peltola campaign. An investigation has been ordered into the case of two men named Dan Sullivan standing in the Senate race.
For Trump this is an important state, which his party has controlled for four decades. He has been seeking to develop oil and gas drilling in Alaska and the state remains critical for his Arctic policy as he seeks to develop resources. Alaska is a hub for US oil and natural gas production.
On October 18, 159 years ago, the territory of Alaska was formally transferred to the United States, and the Russian flag was lowered in Sitka. Since then, our state has proven itself to be vitally important to our country with our abundant resources, unrivaled strategic location and, most importantly, the people, including Alaska Natives who have called this land home for millennia. Happy Alaska Day!!— Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) October 19, 2026
Iowa
The race in Iowa, an agricultural state, is between Republican candidate Ashley Hinson and Democratic candidate Josh Turek, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in wheelchair basketball. His campaign has involved going door to door to woo voters while navigating neighbourhoods in his wheelchair.
Turek's campaign promises include cutting middle-class taxes, raising the minimum wage, banning private equity from purchasing single-family homes and capping the costs of medicines like insulin. He has focused his campaign on the economy and common-sense solutions. Polls underline that the race is neck and neck, even as Hinson has promised to reduce gas prices, provide tax relief to the working classes and reduce prescription drug costs.
It will be a test of how Trump's economic policies including tariffs and rising costs, have impacted voters and whether they will continue to support Trump.
Cyclone fans are fired up and ready to Push for Change! Had an incredible time tailgating at Jack Trice yesterday. Iowa State got the W, and so will we on Tuesday. https://t.co/NbOmFNPCKD— Josh Turek (@turek4iowa) November 1, 2026
Kansas
In Kansas, Republican incumbent Senator Roger Marshall got caught up in controversy over an unpaid bakery bill dating back to the 2020 campaign. His campaign had forgotten to pay a small bakery after ordering baked goods worth $678. It surfaced after a social media post by the owner of the bakery went viral, leading Democrats to use it in their campaign.
The senator, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, was forced to pay the bill particularly as it came to light that he was aggressive in trying to get his patients to pay their medical bills. He had sued more than 700 former patients, according to a New York Times investigation.
In a close race, he is being challenged by Democrat Adam Hamilton, who is the founder and lead pastor of the biggest United Methodist church in America. Hamilton is fighting to reduce living, healthcare, and housing costs while his opponent has promised to secure the border, lower taxes and build a stronger military.
Maine
In Maine, located in the northeastern corner of the United States and sharing a border with Canada, Republican Susan Collins is facing Democrat Troy Jackson, who is focused on lowering healthcare costs and protecting working-class families. Collins, on the other hand, has opposed some of Trump's policies including tariffs and has sought to play up her independent image amid the US President's low approval ratings.
I am pleased to have secured additional tariff exemptions products crucial to Maine’s agricultural industries, including blueberry, potato, apple, and seaweed producers. Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense. In my repeated conversations with Ambassador Greer, Secretary Lutnick, and other senior Administration officials, I have asked for tariff relief for these important products and I will continue working directly with Administration officials to seek additional relief and encourage a broader trade agreement with Canada, our neighbor, ally, and largest trading partner.— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 23, 2026
Maine has also been impacted by the US-Canada trade war as Canada is its largest export market, accounting for nearly half of the goods exported in 2025. Maine exports seafood and paper among other goods and is a destination for Canadian tourists. Jackson has accused Collins of not doing enough to restrain tariffs, which impact the state.
While Republicans are seeking to hold on to their stronghold, Democrats also have their work cut out for them in ensuring the slim leads in the states actually translate into votes and a win in the Senate. For Trump, a key question is whether his endorsement helps candidates or proves to be a drag because of the Iran conflict and tariff policy which have proven to be as unpopular domestically as they have been internationally.