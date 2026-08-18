ETV Bharat / international

Trump Felicitates Lifeguard Who Saved Indian American Kid From Surf Waves

President Donald Trump gestures to Nathaniel Rai, the boy lifeguard Ryder Williams, left, saved as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday felicitated a 16-year-old lifeguard who saved a 10-year-old Indian-origin boy from getting washed away at a California beach last month.

Trump welcomed the lifeguard, Ryder Williams, and his family members, and the young boy Nathaniel Rai, his sister Layla and his father Sumit Rai at the Oval Office in the White House.

"I want to congratulate Nathaniel Rai for coming through an ordeal. That means you are going to have good luck in life,” Trump said. “You are very lucky I was not on service that day,” Trump said in jest to Nathaniel, as he lauded William for the daring rescue. On July 25, Williams saved Nathaniel from the powerful waves that engulfed him at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

“He's a real hero,” Trump said, referring to Williams, who was seated on a chair next to him. Williams’ parents, Shane and Shannon, and another lifeguard, Aaron Bonin, who assisted in the rescue, were also present at the Oval Office.