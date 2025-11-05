ETV Bharat / international

"Trump Feels Very Strongly About India-US Relationship": White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: The White House reaffirmed President Donald Trump's commitment to strengthening India-US relations, describing the partnership as one the US President feels "very strongly" about, even as tensions linger over trade tariffs and oil imports from Russia.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House."

She added that the US has "a great Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor," and confirmed that Trump's trade team is engaged in "very serious discussions" with New Delhi. "I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and they speak pretty frequently," she added.

Leavitt's remarks come days after Trump claimed that India had significantly reduced its purchase of Russian oil, calling New Delhi "very good" on the issue during his recent five-day Asia tour. His comments marked another in a series of statements since mid-October asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would curb or halt crude imports from Moscow.

Trump's claims come in the context of his administration's push to economically isolate Russia through sanctions and energy restrictions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a response to Trump's comments, reiterating that the country's energy sourcing decisions are based on national interests and consumer welfare.