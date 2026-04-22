ETV Bharat / international

Trump Extends Ceasefire Says Giving Iran Time To Negotiate

Women walk past a banner depicting a man holding up a heart gesture before missiles being fired, in Tehran on April 19, 2026. ( File/AFP )

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the US ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for peace talks, as Tehran's deadline to end the pause came and went without incident.

Trump indefinitely pushed back the end of the two-week truce, crediting a request from mediator Pakistan and stressing the need to give Iran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal. But he said the US blockade of Iran's ports -- a sticking point for Tehran -- would continue.

Trump had previously indicated he would not extend the ceasefire and had warned of a resumption of bombing when it expired.

"I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted," Trump wrote on social media.

Ahead of Trump's eleventh-hour intervention, it had been unclear exactly when the original ceasefire would expire, with Pakistan indicating it would end at 2350 GMT Tuesday.

This moment came and went with no reports of of new military activity by Iran, which had said the ceasefire would end at 0000 GMT. Iran made no immediate public comment in response to Trump's announcement.

The fate of peace talks hosted by Pakistan was hanging in the balance following Trump's announcement.

A White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Pakistan for talks Tuesday as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.

"Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House," the official said.

In Islamabad, heavily armed police and soldiers on Tuesday secured the city's government quarter, which was virtually shut down even as no Iranian-US meeting was fixed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for extending the ceasefire. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed it.

As the original ceasefire deadline drew in, Iran preemptively threatened to attack its Gulf neighbors' oil production facilities if their territory was used to attack it once the ceasefire expired.

"The southern neighbors should know that if their geography and facilities are used in the service of the enemies to attack the Iranian nation, they should bid farewell to oil production in the Middle East," the commander of the Guards' aerospace force, Majid Mousavi, was quoted by Fars news agency as saying.