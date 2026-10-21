ETV Bharat / international

Trump Envoy Witkoff Meets Putin In St. Petersburg For Ukraine War Talks

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Wednesday about Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes Kyiv to make a deal that stops the fighting.

Witkoff said in televised remarks at the start of the meeting that he hoped to discuss the resumption of the trilateral talks involving the U.S., Russia and Ukraine that would allow the technical teams to discuss the next steps toward a peace settlement. Putin thanked Trump and Witkoff for their efforts to end the war.

The visit came a day after Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Witkoff’s meetings suggested leaders are keen to bring new momentum to U.S.-led peace efforts, more than 4 ½ years after Russia’s army invaded. Efforts by the Trump administration since early last year to end the war have made no significant progress, and there was no suggestion of an imminent breakthrough.

Russia and Ukraine are still far apart in their terms for a settlement, as their armies remain locked on the battlefield and they pummel each other with daily long-range strikes. However, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said late Tuesday that the Oslo meeting, which he attended, “made genuine progress.”

Witkoff sees ‘some degree of momentum’ in peace efforts

Witkoff and Putin met at St. Petersburg’s Constantine Palace, with Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov also at the table. Witkoff said Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would join the discussion via a video link.

Witkoff said he would inform Putin about Tuesday’s talks in Oslo, which he described as “productive,” adding that “there is some degree of momentum.” He thanked Putin for lifting Russia’s ban on diesel exports, which angered some U.S. lawmakers, adding that it would help reduce prices for U.S. farmers and truckers.

Putin said he was ready to discuss prospects for the restoration of U.S.-Russian economic ties, adding that he is also prepared to discuss the U.S.-led conflict with Iran. Moscow is ready to use its special relationship with Tehran to help bring peace, he said.

Putin was also due to meet Wednesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who was in St. Petersburg meeting with other Russian top officials, the Kremlin said. Russia has cultivated its ties with China, and the two countries last month vetoed a U.S. proposal for U.N. experts to keep monitoring sanctions on Iran.

Norway's prime minister sees a possible ‘new phase’ in talks

Witkoff planned to return to Oslo for more consultations after his trip to Russia, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said. “I think we may have entered a phase now where the Russians are also looking for opportunities for diplomacy,” Støre told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Wednesday morning.

Zelenskyy was still in Oslo on Wednesday, where he was visiting the country’s Parliament and meeting lawmakers. Witkoff appeared to be making another attempt at overcoming hurdles that have kept a deal out of reach. Zelenskyy said Tuesday that on the agenda were future security guarantees for Ukraine, the fate of occupied territories, postwar reconstruction, and the possibility of a ceasefire.