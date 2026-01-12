Trump Describes Himself As 'Acting President Of Venezuela' In His Latest Social Media Post
Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
New York: US President Donald Trump has posted a photo of himself on his social media platform Truth Social with his designation listed as "Acting President of Venezuela".
The post, shared on Sunday, shows Trump's official portrait along with the designation "Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026". It also mentions him as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, who assumed office on January 20, 2025.
This comes against the backdrop of Trump's remarks that the United States is "working along really well" with Venezuela's leadership, pointing to oil shipments and ongoing diplomatic engagement as signs of improving ties. "Venezuela is really working out well. We're working along really well with the leadership, and we'll see how it all works out," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the relationship with the new leadership in Caracas after the US raid that deposed Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's leader.
Earlier this month, the US carried out a “large-scale" strike against Venezuela, capturing the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.
Trump has said that the US will "run Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind." Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in as the country's interim president last week.
Trump had said that the interim authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 million barrels of “high-quality, sanctioned oil” to the US, which will be sold at its market price.
"That money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. It will be taken by storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States." (With agency inputs)
