Trump Describes Himself As 'Acting President Of Venezuela' In His Latest Social Media Post

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. ( AP )

New York: US President Donald Trump has posted a photo of himself on his social media platform Truth Social with his designation listed as "Acting President of Venezuela". The post, shared on Sunday, shows Trump's official portrait along with the designation "Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026". It also mentions him as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, who assumed office on January 20, 2025. This comes against the backdrop of Trump's remarks that the United States is "working along really well" with Venezuela's leadership, pointing to oil shipments and ongoing diplomatic engagement as signs of improving ties. "Venezuela is really working out well. We're working along really well with the leadership, and we'll see how it all works out," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the relationship with the new leadership in Caracas after the US raid that deposed Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's leader.