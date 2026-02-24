ETV Bharat / international

Trump Denies Top US Officer Warned Of Iran Strike Risks

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday denied reports that the top US military officer had flagged the risks of a major operation against Iran, saying Washington would "easily" beat Tehran in any war.

US media reported that General Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, had warned of various risks associated with strikes against Iran including a long-term entanglement.

But Trump said on his Truth Social network that it was "100 percent incorrect" that Caine was "against us going to war with Iran."

"General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," Trump wrote.

"He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack."