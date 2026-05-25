ETV Bharat / international

Trump Demands Widespread Sign-Up To Abraham Accords As Part Of Iran Peace Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Muslim-majority nations across the Middle East and beyond to normalize relations with Israel as part of the emerging Iran peace deal. In a lengthy social media post, Trump listed countries whose leaders he spoke with in a conference call on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.

"After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords."

"Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!)"

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements brokered under Trump in 2020 and widely heralded as a foreign policy success. They govern the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and countries that have historically been hostile to it.

While the accords were welcomed in diplomatic circles as a step towards a more peaceful Middle East, they remain unpopular among the public in many parts of the region, not least because they do not address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump in November 2025 that the kingdom was open to joining the Abraham Accords, as long as there was "a clear path" toward a two-state solution.