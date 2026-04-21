ETV Bharat / international

Trump Demands Release Of 8 Iranian Women Ahead Of High-Stakes Islamabad Talks

Washington: In a significant diplomatic manoeuvre just hours before a critical ceasefire deadline, US President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian leadership to release eight women reportedly facing execution. The President framed the gesture as a necessary foundation for upcoming negotiations between the two adversaries.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, President Trump shared a screenshot from social media activist Eyal Yakoby alleging that eight women in Iran were at imminent risk of being hanged. Yakoby's post said Iran was "preparing to hang eight women," and it included photos of the women purportedly facing execution.

Directing his message to the Iranian government, Trump urged, "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The plea comes as Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation prepare to engage with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The diplomatic landscape remains volatile as a fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered on April 8, is set to expire on Wednesday. While global interest is fixed on the Pakistani capital, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the presence of Iranian officials:

Reports from Axios suggest that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has authorised a negotiating team to travel to Islamabad, signalling a potential shift toward de-escalation.

Conversely, Iran's state broadcaster (IRIB) has categorically denied that any diplomatic mission--primary or secondary--has yet travelled to Pakistan, highlighting internal friction within the Iranian regime. In a statement, the broadcaster categorically denied the presence of any Iranian delegation in Pakistan.