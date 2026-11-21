ETV Bharat / international

Trump Defends Calling Putin A Friend But Says He 'Can’t Speak' To Whether He's A Friend To US

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump doubled down Friday on his description of Vladimir Putin as a friend but said he “can’t speak” to whether the Russian president is a friend to the U.S.

Trump also insisted during a White House news conference that Putin wants peace with Ukraine, despite Russia's continued aggression after invading more than four years ago. Asked about the most recent attacks — hours after Putin met with Trump in China — Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin share equal responsibility for the ongoing conflict.

“He’d love to end the war,” the U.S. president said of his Russian counterpart. But “you have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other, Zelenskyy and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it.”

During a wide-ranging news conference, Trump praised both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping after returning from China, where he participated in bilateral and trilateral meetings with his fellow heads of state.

Trump raised eyebrows on the trip with his warm greeting of Putin and repeated references to him as his “friend.” He made no effort in the White House briefing room to walk back the comments. And he noticeably sidestepped a specific question about whether he views Putin as a friend to the United States.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said, without expounding.

He shifted immediately to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin and repeated longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe that concluded that Russian agents sought to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”

“I’ve been dealing with Putin” since “the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” as Trump calls the Department of Justice investigation into the 2016 election. “It was a hoax made up by the Democrats” and “probably helped me win,” Trump said.

Trump praises relationship with Putin after major Russian attack on Ukraine

Trump spoke warmly of Putin just hours after Russia carried out a nighttime bombardment of Ukraine, killing at least eight civilians and wounding more than two dozen, Zelenskyy said. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, the Ukrainian president said.

Putin had vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes this week that severely damaged the Kerch bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland, which is vital to Moscow’s war effort. The Russian attack fit the pattern of heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks and added to uncertainty about the prospects for the talks brokered by Washington.

Meanwhile, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone also came down in Poland on Friday in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incursion or the drills.