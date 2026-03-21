ETV Bharat / international

Attack On Diego Garcia Raises Questions About The Range Of Iran's Missiles

New Delhi: Hours after Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United States would soon wrap up its military operations in Iran.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, listing five objectives that largely include the destruction of Iranian military infrastructure and facilities, not allowing Iran to get close to nuclear capability and protecting America's allies in West Asia, such as Israel, the UAE, Qatar, among others.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran: (1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran's Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others," Trump said.

Citing US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that one missile fired at the military base at Diego Garcia failed during flight, while a US warship launched an SM-3 interceptor at the second missile. However, it remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

The attempted strike is significant as Diego Garcia is located about 4,000 kilometres from Iran. This suggests that Iran's missile range may be far greater than what it has publicly stated.

The base at Diego Garcia is a key strategic facility jointly operated by the United States and the United Kingdom. Amid the ongoing conflict, Trump said Washington is not seeking a ceasefire. Speaking outside the White House, he said, "We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side. We're not looking to do that."

What is the Diego Garcia air base?

The Diego Garcia air base is home to about 2,500 mostly American personnel and has supported US military operations from Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan and strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Diego Garcia is part of the Chagos Islands, a remote archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean off the tip of India. The islands have been under British control since 1814.

They are at the centre of a UK spat with President Donald Trump over Britain’s plans to hand sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius. Britain would then lease back the Diego Garcia base.