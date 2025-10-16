ETV Bharat / international

'He Loves Me': Trump Claims Modi Has Assured Him India Will Not Buy Russian Oil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow, months after Trump slapped punitive tariffs on India over the purchases.

Trump made the remarks during a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office in Washington, where the two highlighted the administration's efforts to curb violent crime.

Asked by ANI whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Modi is a great man. He loves Trump," referring to himself in the third person. "I don't want to destroy his political career," he said of Modi.

"I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (PM Modi) assured me that they will not be buying oil from Russia. He's not buying his oil from Russia...He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon."

Trump said that after India, "we've got to get China to do the same thing..."

On the meeting between US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor and PM Modi, the US President said, "I think they were great...Modi is a great man. He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (PM Modi) loves Trump...I have watched India for years. It's an incredible country and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be in there for a few months and this was year after year after year and my friend has been there now for a long time and he's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia."

He said that all they want from Russian President Vladimir Putin "is to stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he's killing a lot of Russians".