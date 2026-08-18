US President Trump Cites India's Voter ID System To Push SAVE America Act; Sergio Gor Backs Him
Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act in the US, claiming the move would curb 'electoral fraud'.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:51 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has cited India's voter identification system to renew his push for stricter voter ID requirements in the United States, saying every voter in India's last general election had a valid photo identity document.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections could be held without a valid photo ID, making a case for mandatory photo IDs for every US voter to curb "electoral fraud".
The US President further said less than one per cent of voters in India used postal ballots in the recent general elections, and every voter had a valid photo identity document.
Trump made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.
"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump wrote. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."
"We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted. Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.
Earlier this month, India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the U.S. without a valid Photo ID? India’s last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID… pic.twitter.com/dWtL287nkk— Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 17, 2026
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also backed Trump's argument, urging Congress to pass the proposed SAVE America Act.
"President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India's last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!" Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday.
President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! pic.twitter.com/lqQHSZvWk7— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 18, 2026
However, both Democrats and Republicans are divided over the issue, and the US Senate was adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without any concrete steps for its passage.
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