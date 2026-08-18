ETV Bharat / international

US President Trump Cites India's Voter ID System To Push SAVE America Act; Sergio Gor Backs Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026, in Evian on Jun 17, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has cited India's voter identification system to renew his push for stricter voter ID requirements in the United States, saying every voter in India's last general election had a valid photo identity document.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections could be held without a valid photo ID, making a case for mandatory photo IDs for every US voter to curb "electoral fraud".

The US President further said less than one per cent of voters in India used postal ballots in the recent general elections, and every voter had a valid photo identity document.

Trump made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump wrote. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."