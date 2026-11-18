ETV Bharat / international

Trump Heads To China, Betting On Unscripted Diplomacy With Xi And Putin

President Donald Trump gestures upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. ( AP )

Shenzhen: President Donald Trump departs Wednesday for China, where he will participate in a historic trilateral meeting with that country's president, Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a time when much of the world has been on edge because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran and the transformations wrought by artificial intelligence.

The president has signaled that he wants to take an improvised approach to his time in Shenzhen, China, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It's a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump's aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be part of the trilateral meeting. Still, the president said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a good meeting on that.” Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though neither event has been confirmed beyond the U.S. president's own musings.

“I don’t know, but I would. If it’s available, I would do that,” Trump said Tuesday about talking on the sidelines with Putin. Trump said “we'll see what happens” on the prospect of meeting with Kim, whose nuclear arsenal is a threat to the U.S. and its allies in Japan and South Korea. Trump said the North Korean leader would like to meet.

Trump may have a reunion with Imelda Marcos

The U.S. president starts his day in the Philippine capital, Manila, where he may have a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady, whose son is now president. Trump is having lunch with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Presidential Palace.

Famed for her lavish shoe collection, Imelda Marcos knew Trump decades ago through the New York City party scene. During the 1986 “People Power” uprising, her husband, Ferdinand, was ousted as the Philippines' strongman leader. The meeting with the now 97-year-old former first lady depends on her doctors' approval.

Trump on Tuesday met with leaders of the Quad alliance in Manila, signed a trade statement with Thailand and was feted at a formal dinner with Southeast Asian leaders.

Trump plans to depart in the afternoon for Shenzhen, and he expressed excitement about the arrival ceremony that awaits him. “I am the guest of President Xi and I hear we’re going to have quite a landing,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

The U.S. president on Thursday will participate in the APEC summit and then hold his meeting with Xi and Putin, before then returning to the U.S.