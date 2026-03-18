ETV Bharat / international

'We Don’t Need Any Help, Actually:' Trump Charges NATO Allies For Not Willing To Help US Secure Strait Of Hormuz

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that NATO and most other allies have rejected his calls to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, grousing that he has been unable to rally support behind his war of choice in Iran that he insists he's conducting for the good of the world, even if it doesn't appreciate his effort.

Trump, who has been pressing allies to help safeguard the critical waterway to ease a chokepoint on the region's oil exports, fumed that the U.S. is not getting support “despite the fact that we helped” NATO “so much,” and said that it was in allies' interest to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

Trump’s indignant response to allies’ refusal to get involved in the war underscored that the conflict — now in its third week and causing reverberations across the global economy — is one the international community is looking to the U.S. leader to sort out himself after he launched it without consultation.

Trump posted on Truth Social," The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon. I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need..."

Trump told reporters as he hosted Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin for a St. Patrick's Day visit to the White House..Trump complained that NATO allies have counted on tens of billions of dollars in U.S. backing for Ukraine to fend off Russia’s invasion, but could not return the favor to help the U.S. and Israel in its efforts to defang Iran, which has posed a threat to the Middle East and beyond for years. The U.S., he added, has spent hundreds of billions fortifying Europe and Asian defenses.

Trump has had a hot-and-cold relationship with the alliance, a linchpin of the post-World War II national security framework that he believes had become too dependent on the U.S. Trump has hammered bloc members for spending too little and even questioned U.S. commitment to the mutual defense statute in NATO’s founding treaty that states an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

NATO exists as a defensive alliance, not an offensive one, and NATO has said it has no plans to get involved in the U.S.-led war with Iran. However, NATO troops did deploy for 18 years to Afghanistan and its 2011 air campaign helped topple Libya’s late leader Moammar Gadhafi.

“We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” Trump said on social media. Trump noted that allies in Japan, Australia, and South Korea — as well as China — have rejected his calls to get involved in helping secure the strait, the critical waterway through which, in typical times, about 20% of the world's crude oil passes each day.

Asia is the most exposed to the trade disruption because it relies heavily on imported fuel, much of which is shipped through the strait. The European Union’s top diplomat pushed back at Trump, saying the 27-nation bloc does not want to be dragged into the U.S.-Israel war on Iran and broadly rejected Trump’s demand to send warships to the Straits of Hormuz.