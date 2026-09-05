ETV Bharat / international

Trump Calls Iran Conflict 'Small Potatoes' And Defends Vance's Position That It's Not A 'War'

President Donald Trump speaks and announces action to help farmers and ranchers with meat processing, as a group of farmers and ranchers stand behind, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday said the conflict in Iran is “small potatoes” as he defended Vice President JD Vance for asserting that months of on-and-off attacks in the Middle East are not a “war.”

Asked during an Oval Office exchange about Vance’s comments made a day earlier, Trump said U.S. strikes on Iran are now “intermittent” and “a lot of people don’t call it a war." The conflict has cost U.S. taxpayers more than $37.5 billion and left 18 U.S. service members dead. “I can understand what he’s saying,” said Trump. He added: “I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing."

Vance, during a White House press briefing Thursday, rejected the use of the word “war” to describe the U.S. fighting with Iran and steered clear of predicting that the 6-month-old conflict would be over by November’s midterm elections, in which Republicans are trying to hang on to their narrow majorities in Congress.

“I wouldn’t call it a war,” Vance said after being asked about whether the fighting could end before voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 elections. “Right now, there is no active shooting.”

Vance’s assertion came even as Iran fired at U.S. Gulf ally Kuwait on Thursday in retaliation for rounds of U.S. strikes on Iran earlier in the week.