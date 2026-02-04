ETV Bharat / international

Trump Calls Colombia's Petro 'Terrific' After White House Meeting While Downplaying Past Insults

Washington: President Donald Trump held a nearly two-hour meeting on Tuesday with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, that both called friendly — a dramatic about-face from weeks earlier, when Trump accused Petro of pumping cocaine into the U.S. and threatened his country with military action. Afterward, Trump tried to downplay his past criticisms, saying, “He and I weren’t exactly the best of friends, but I wasn’t insulted because I never met him. I didn’t know him at all.”

“We had a very good meeting,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a subsequent event. “I thought he was terrific.” Petro held his own post-meeting news conference and said the pair emerged “with a positive and optimistic view.” He said, “What brings us together is freedom. And that’s how the meeting started out.”

Make (the) Americas Great Again

Colombia's president said Trump gave him a red “Make America Great Again” cap and Petro said he wanted to put an ‘s’ on it to make it, “Make (the) Americas Great Again,” a reference to North and South America being aligned culturally, economically and historically.

Petro has criticized Trump and the U.S. operation to capture Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. But Trump said more recently that Colombia’s leader has become more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs.

Petro said afterward that he and Trump had “looked at ways in which we can reactivate Venezuela” including through energy projects. Trump said the pair discussed cooperation in counternarcotics operations, which Petro echoed, while also noting that there are parts of his country where drug cultivation can be the only way to make a living.

“If people have no options to eat, and live in the jungle, or places where there is no transportation to produce something legal, what there will be is drug trafficking,” he said.

Petro said he also told Trump, “You need to go after the kingpins,” but that there's a belief in the U.S. and Colombia “that capos are the ones in uniform and (carrying) weapons in Colombia. That's the second line of drug trafficking. The top tier lives in Dubai, Madrid, Miami.” He said he provided the U.S. president with names. Colombia's president also said he'd invited Trump to visit the Colombian resort city of Cartagena.

“We didn’t talk about personal matters, but I did invite him to Cartagena, which I told him was a cool and beautiful place to live,” Petro said. He also said that he'd sought Trump's help in mediating an escalating trade war between his country and Ecuador.

Trump gave Petro a copy of his book, “The Art of the Deal,” with a signed inscription reading, “You are great.” Petro posed a picture of the book on X and wrote ironically in Spanish, “What did Trump mean to say to me with this dedication? I don't understand English very well.”

Past tensions

Leading up to the meeting, Petro, a leftist politician, had continued to poke at the conservative U.S. president, calling Trump an “accomplice to genocide” in the Gaza Strip while asserting that the capture of Maduro was a kidnapping.

And, ahead of his departure for Washington, Petro called on Colombians to take to the streets of Bogotá during the White House meeting. Just minutes before his conversation with Trump started, Petro, in a video shared by his office, described himself as a politician who has denounced and prosecuted drug traffickers.