Trump Calls BRICS 'Attack' On US Dollar

New York: US President Donald Trump has called the BRICS grouping an "attack" on the US dollar, claiming that he threatened nations seeking to join the bloc with tariffs following which "everybody dropped out".

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Trump has often threatened to impose additional tariffs on the bloc for what he calls its "anti-American” policies. The BRICS nations have voiced serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday, Trump said he was "very strong" on the dollar, adding that "anybody who wants to deal in dollars" will have an "advantage" over those who do not.

"...I told anybody who wants to be in BRICS, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation. Everybody dropped out. They're all dropping out of BRICS," he claimed.