ETV Bharat / international

'A Legend Replaces A Legend": Trump Backs Tim Cook To Succeed Jensen Huang As Nvidia Shares Drops 13%

Donald Trump. ( ANI )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Washington: In a dramatic development shaking global capital markets, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang abruptly resigned from his position and stepped down from the company, triggering sharp volatility in the chipmaker’s shares, which plunged nearly 13 per cent at the market open before recovering some losses to trade 4-5 per cent lower at the time of filing this report.

Amid the high-stakes leadership shuffle, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to throw his weight behind Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook as the ideal successor, writing, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!"

Nvidia’s Board of Directors announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed as interim CEO while the company evaluates internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement. Kress, who has served as Nvidia's CFO since September 2013 with prior experience at Cisco and Microsoft, will continue handling her financial duties during the transition. Concurrently, Nvidia restructured its governance by appointing Harvey C Jones as its first-ever Chair of the Board. Reassuring investors ahead of the company's scheduled third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, Jones stated, "The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption."