Trump Backs Campaign To Reinstate Nvidia CEO Despite Allegations He Had An Affair With A Chinese Spy
Financial Times reported Huang is discussing the possibility, as his allies assembled a “war room” of Silicon Valley allies to lobby for his return.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST
Washington: Donald Trump on Monday backed a long-shot bid to get Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, an extraordinary endorsement from a U.S. president given that his own intelligence agencies have reportedly determined Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy.
Trump suggested the ex-CEO of Nvidia could return, saying Huang “learned a big lesson” and he “would certainly not mind” if he was reinstated. There’s a “big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump added. The comments came as a “Stand with Jensen” petition set up last week gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including SpaceX boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, CEO of video game maker Epic Games.
The petition calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or there’s “compelling evidence” that his departure is in the company’s best interests. “I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X, while Sweeney wrote, “Save Jensen!”.It's unclear whether the big name endorsement will make a difference in light of Huang's damaged reputation, China's emerging chip threat and a pending congressional investigation into Nvidia's troubles.
“After this global scandal, the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good,” wrote financial analyst Dan Ives of research firm Yorkville Ives. As for the petition itself, corporate governance expert Charles Elson said it showed how out of touch many in Silicon Valley are with the American public given the national security threat and that Huang violated the company's own ethics rules.
“A few in Silicon Valley adhere to the genius theory — ‘No matter what the genius does is forgivable. Geniuses have their own rules of the road," said Elson, founding director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.
“That's a terrible way to run a business, a way to run a country.” Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement. The push for reinstatement has opened a split at the highest levels of the Trump administration, which has shown little tolerance for dissent. Trump's endorsement of Huang's potential return comes after his own treasury secretary called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia's leadership on Fox News over the weekend.
Meanwhile, questions about Trump’s role in the alleged spy scandal are mounting after a New York Times report that he was told last year, then again earlier this year, that Huang was having an affair with a woman that U.S. intelligence had determined was a Beijing spy — but did nothing about it.
On Monday, Trump downplayed the scandal. “Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy. She may not be a spy,” the president said. Trump suggested that more investigation was needed. But he added that “any woman coming to the country — that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China — they say she’s a spy.”
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition. The Financial Times reported Huang's ambitions for a comeback over the weekend, citing multiple anonymous sources. The newspaper said he has been discussing the possibility with confidants, as his allies assembled a “war room” of Silicon Valley allies to lobby for his return.
“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” the petition's organizers said in an open letter. “We do not have access to the Board’s private deliberations. We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy.”
The identities of the signatories could not be independently verified, and the website said that their “affiliations are self-reported and not verified.” Some people posted on their personal accounts that they supported the effort. The petition urged institutional investors who back Huang to dial into the company’s next quarterly earnings call, scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, to give “a voice to the supporters.”
The leadership scandal has thrown the wider artificial intelligence industry into turmoil because Nvidia is a key player in the AI boom, and its chips are vital for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the technology..Huang was a driving force in building the company into a tech giant since co-founding it more than three decades ago, thanks to his technical knowledge, as well as his flair for publicity, underscored by his signature leather-jacket look.
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