ETV Bharat / international

Trump Backs Campaign To Reinstate Nvidia CEO Despite Allegations He Had An Affair With A Chinese Spy

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Washington: Donald Trump on Monday backed a long-shot bid to get Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, an extraordinary endorsement from a U.S. president given that his own intelligence agencies have reportedly determined Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy.

Trump suggested the ex-CEO of Nvidia could return, saying Huang “learned a big lesson” and he “would certainly not mind” if he was reinstated. There’s a “big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump added. The comments came as a “Stand with Jensen” petition set up last week gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including SpaceX boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, CEO of video game maker Epic Games.

The petition calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or there’s “compelling evidence” that his departure is in the company’s best interests. “I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X, while Sweeney wrote, “Save Jensen!”.It's unclear whether the big name endorsement will make a difference in light of Huang's damaged reputation, China's emerging chip threat and a pending congressional investigation into Nvidia's troubles. “After this global scandal, the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good,” wrote financial analyst Dan Ives of research firm Yorkville Ives. As for the petition itself, corporate governance expert Charles Elson said it showed how out of touch many in Silicon Valley are with the American public given the national security threat and that Huang violated the company's own ethics rules. “A few in Silicon Valley adhere to the genius theory — ‘No matter what the genius does is forgivable. Geniuses have their own rules of the road," said Elson, founding director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware. “That's a terrible way to run a business, a way to run a country.” Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement. The push for reinstatement has opened a split at the highest levels of the Trump administration, which has shown little tolerance for dissent. Trump's endorsement of Huang's potential return comes after his own treasury secretary called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Nvidia's leadership on Fox News over the weekend.