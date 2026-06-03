ETV Bharat / international

Trump-backed Colombia Candidate Vows Closer US Ties

Presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella of the Defenders of the Motherland movement salutes after voting during the presidential election in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( AP )

Bogotá: Colombia's hard-right presidential frontrunner on Tuesday promised much closer ties with the United States after receiving the backing of President Donald Trump.

Abelardo de la Espriella, a millionaire lawyer campaigning as a tough-on-crime outsider, said relations with Washington would be "like never before" if he defeats leftist senator Ivan Cepeda in a June 21 runoff. De la Espriella was the surprise winner of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, held against the backdrop of a surge in drug-related guerrilla violence.

He garnered over 43 percent -- compared to 41 percent for Cepeda -- with the law and order platform that has propelled right-wingers to power across Latin America. The third-placed candidate Paloma Valencia, a conservative, has thrown her support behind the right-wing showman, putting him in pole position to become the next president of one of Washington's closest South American allies.

Writing on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, Trump described the results of the election as "very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States."

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post (TruthSocial)

Citing De la Espriella's "tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, personally," Trump gave the self-styled Colombian "Tiger" his "Complete and Total Endorsement."