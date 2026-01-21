ETV Bharat / international

Trump Heads For Davos Maelstrom Over Greenland

Davos: US President Donald Trump descends on Davos for a showdown with European leaders Wednesday as his bid to seize Greenland threatens to tear the transatlantic alliance apart. Trump brutally mocked the Europeans a day before heading to the World Economic Forum, where he will be the star of a dark, self-made drama over the fate of the autonomous Danish territory.

But leaders in the Swiss ski resort have closed ranks against Trump's aggressive America First stance, with French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to stand up against "bullies" and the EU promising an "unflinching" response.

"I'm going to a beautiful place in Switzerland where I'm sure I'm very happily awaited for," Trump said with a smile at a White House briefing to mark his first year back in power, before leaving for Davos. Asked how far he was prepared to go to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO member, Trump replied: "You'll find out."

Trump's eagerly awaited speech at the annual gathering of the world's economic and political elite, which he is attending for the first time in six years, is scheduled for 2:30pm (1330 GMT). But as the biggest rift opens between Washington and Europe in decades over his Greenland ambitions, Trump said he would have a number of meetings on the issue at Davos.

- 'Downward spiral' -

Trump insists that mineral-rich Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China as a melting Arctic opens up and the superpowers jostle for strategic advancement.

He has turned up the pressure by threatening tariffs of up to 25 percent on eight European countries for backing Denmark, prompting Europe to threaten countermeasures against the United States. At Davos on Tuesday, Macron, in sunglasses because of a burst blood vessel, warned against US attempts to "subordinate Europe", and blasted Trump's tariff threats as "unacceptable."

Macron was the subject of Trump's mockery as he publicly revealed a text message from the French leader proposing a G7 summit in Paris on Thursday on Greenland as well as Ukraine.

Trump later said he would not join any such meeting, while Macron clarified to AFP that no gathering was scheduled. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meanwhile warned that Trump risked plunging US ties with the European Union into a "downward spiral".