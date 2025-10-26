ETV Bharat / international

Trump Asia Visit: US President To Sign Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal in Malaysia

US President Donald Trump walks off Marine One as he makes his way to Air Force One on October 24, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. ( AFP )

Bangkok: US President Donald Trump will witness the signing of a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia as soon as he arrives Sunday in Malaysia, he said while en route to Asia.

Thailand's prime minister, who had requested the signing be moved earlier due to the death of the Kingdom's queen mother, will be on hand "when we land," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social from aboard Air Force One. "Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand," Trump wrote.

"In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival."

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday delayed his departure to a summit of ASEAN leaders in Malaysia following the death of the Queen mother, but said he still wanted to jet in for a peace deal with Cambodia, to be witnessed by US president Donald Trump.

"I cancelled my trip to Malaysia today. However, regarding the peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia with the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the US President, I've asked them to rescheduled for tomorrow morning instead," Anutin told reporters broadcast on local television.