ETV Bharat / international

Trump's Asia Trip: Deals In Manila And Shenzhen, Nuclear Summit With Xi And Putin, Maybe Kim Meeting

President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Washington ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump was preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington. He said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program.

Trump said he plans to talk about Russia's war in Ukraine during the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China.

"We'll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine's losing Ukraine," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for his visit to Asia. "Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we'll be talking about that."

Trump suggested he'll talk with the leaders about the war even after Trump administration officials on Friday told reporters that Trump would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election, where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump's visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president's close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi when the two leaders meet, said U.S. officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president's Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

Huang accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the president's last trip to China in May, and he has been a sporadic presence around Trump at the White House while speaking to him frequently. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence, and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition.

Scrutiny of the Trump administration's actions as they relate to Nvidia has been growing, including on the Commerce Department's delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company led by the alleged Chinese spy with whom Huang had the affair.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired Sunday with Fox News Channel anchor Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will "leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department.

"I think what's more important here, Larry, is to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the U.S. export restrictions ... and at what level?" Bessent said.