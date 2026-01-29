ETV Bharat / international

Trump-Appointed Acting Cyber Chief Uploaded Sensitive Files To Public Version Of ChatGPT

Washington: The interim head of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) uploaded sensitive contracting files into a public version of ChatGPT last summer, triggering automated security alerts designed to prevent the disclosure of government material, Politico reported, citing four Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials familiar with the matter.

According to Politico, the incident involved acting CISA director Madhu Gottumukkala, who sought special approval from the agency's Office of the Chief Information Officer to use ChatGPT shortly after joining CISA in May, at a time when the tool remained blocked for most DHS employees. Although none of the documents were classified, officials said the material included contracting files marked "for official use only", a designation applied to sensitive government information not intended for public release.

Cybersecurity monitoring systems later detected the uploads in August, with multiple alerts recorded during the first week alone, Politico reported. Following the detection, senior DHS leadership initiated an internal review to assess whether the disclosures had compromised government security, though the outcome of that review remains unclear.

After the activity was flagged, Gottumukkala met senior DHS leaders to review what had been uploaded. Politico reported that then-acting DHS general counsel Joseph Mazzara and DHS chief information officer Antoine McCord participated in evaluating potential risks to the department. Gottumukkala also held meetings in August with CISA CIO Robert Costello and chief counsel Spencer Fisher regarding the incident and the proper handling of sensitive material.

In response to the episode, CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy said in a statement emailed to Politico that Gottumukkala "was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place", adding that "this use was short-term and limited". She also said the agency remained committed to "harnessing AI and other cutting-edge technologies to drive government modernisation and deliver on" Trump's executive order aimed at removing barriers to US leadership in artificial intelligence.