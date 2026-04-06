ETV Bharat / international

'Tuesday, 8 PM': Trump Appears To Extend Iran Deadline In Cryptic Post

US President Donald Trump pauses after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks. "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he simply said on his Truth Social platform. The new deadline, 0000 GMT or 5:30 AM (IST) Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to attempt to placate the mercurial US leader or risk him following through on a threat to destroy the country's power plants and bridges, actions which the Islamic Republic has called a "war crime". Screenshot of Trump's post (Truth Social) Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for the world's oil and gas, since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28. Trump, who has held no public events since an address to the nation on Wednesday, seemed to confirm the new timing in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky, if they have a country," he told the Journal Sunday.