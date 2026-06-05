ETV Bharat / international

Trump Announces $700 Million In New Support For Struggling Coal Industry

The former Oakland Army Base pier at left and the Port of Oakland at lower right, are pictured in Oakland, Calif., Feb. 5, 2016. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump is again seeking to boost the struggling U.S. coal industry, announcing a plan Thursday to spend nearly $700 million to support coal-fired power plants and coal exports.

Trump said the administration will use authority under a Cold War-era national defense law to support 13 coal plants across the country and help build coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia — the first new U.S. coal plants since 2013. The money will also help restart a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Maryland and support construction of a long-delayed coal export terminal in Oakland, California.

Together, the announcements will support or create more than 14,000 jobs in coal, construction, rail and maritime industries, a White House official said. Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that grants presidents broad authority over national security-related industries, and said his actions will allow coal plants to invest in upgrades that will extend their operational lives for decades.

The plan will “reinforce the reliability of our electric grid, which is really the biggest beneficiary," Trump said at a White House event that also touched on renovations to the Reflecting Pool, the wars in Ukraine and Iran and a UFC cage being built at the White House. “Coal's a great business," Trump said. "In terms of power, there’s really nothing like it.”

Trump seeks to reverse long-term decline in US coal

The announcement is the latest step by Trump to try to reverse the years-long decline in the U.S. coal industry. The administration said last fall it would open 13 million acres of federal lands for coal mining and provide $625 million to recommission or modernize coal-fired power plants.

Trump issued executive orders soon after retaking office to try to revive coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that’s long been shrinking amid environmental regulations and competition from cheaper natural gas and renewable energy.

Under Trump’s orders, the Energy Department has required coal-fired power plants in Michigan, Indiana, Colorado and Washington state to keep operating past their retirement dates to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars.

The Energy Department has extended short-term orders to allow those efforts to continue, and has ordered oil and gas-fired plants in Maryland and Pennsylvania to run past scheduled retirement dates.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued an emergency order Thursday requiring a coal-fired power plant in Orlando, Florida, to remain open past a planned shutdown this month.

Wright repeated a claim Thursday that the administration's use of emergency orders to keep aging coal-fired plants operating helped prevent major blackouts during brutally frigid weather that gripped most of the country in late January and early February.

The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, proposed revisions to an Obama-era rule on regional haze that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said would have forced the closure of a coal-fired power plant in Wyoming.

The plant uses Wyoming coal, supports hundreds of Wyoming mining and energy jobs and is essential to delivering reliable, affordable energy to families across the state, Zeldin said.