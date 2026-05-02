ETV Bharat / international

Trump Announces New Sanctions Against Cuban Government

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered new sanctions against Cuba, targeting a broad set of people in the communist-run country and threatening foreign banks that work with them. The measures are the latest thrust of a Trump administration drive to put heavy pressure on Cuba, which is in the throes of a major economic crisis after the United States cut off the flow of oil from Venezuela.

In an executive order, Trump said he would impose sanctions on people involved in sweeping sections of the Cuban economy, which is steered by the government.

Trump will target people known to "operate in or have operated in the energy, defense and related materiel, metals and mining, financial services, or security sector of the Cuban economy, or any other sector of the Cuban economy" as determined by the US government, the order said. It also said it would target Cuban officials judged to have engaged in "serious human rights abuses" or corruption.