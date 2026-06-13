Trump, PM Modi Set To Hold Bilateral Discussions On June 17: White House
Trump will meet Modi and other world leaders during next week's G7 Summit, with discussions expected to focus on a range of global security challenges
Published : June 13, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders during next week's G7 Summit in France, with discussions expected to focus on economic growth, supply chains, Artificial Intelligence (AI), investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges, the White House said Saturday.
"President Trump will meet with G7 leaders to address key issues of shared importance, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and Artificial Intelligence," a senior administration official said ahead of the presidential visit to France next week.
On Wednesday, June 17, Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi before joining a working lunch attended by G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives, the senior administration official said. This would be the first bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi after last year's successful 'Operation Sindoor'.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.
In his departure statement, Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence in 1993 -- marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties.
"Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages," Modi said.
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