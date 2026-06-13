ETV Bharat / international

Trump, PM Modi Set To Hold Bilateral Discussions On June 17: White House

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders during next week's G7 Summit in France, with discussions expected to focus on economic growth, supply chains, Artificial Intelligence (AI), investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges, the White House said Saturday.

"President Trump will meet with G7 leaders to address key issues of shared importance, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and Artificial Intelligence," a senior administration official said ahead of the presidential visit to France next week.

On Wednesday, June 17, Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi before joining a working lunch attended by G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives, the senior administration official said. This would be the first bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi after last year's successful 'Operation Sindoor'.