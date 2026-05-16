ETV Bharat / international

Trump And Boeing Say China Agreed To Buy 200 Aircraft, Reopening A Key Market For The US Planemaker

FILE - The Boeing logo is seen outside of Boeing's factory Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Renton, Wash. ( AP )

Washington: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing will make its first major sale to China in nearly a decade under an agreement for 200 planes announced Friday after President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The deal represents a breakthrough in the U.S. aerospace company's efforts to reenter a market once central to its long-term growth.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from Beijing, Trump said China also reserved the right to buy as many as 750 Boeing aircraft as part of the deal. Boeing confirmed the 200-plane order later Friday but did not specify the types of planes or provide any other details.

“We had a very successful trip to China and accomplished our major goal of reopening the China market to orders for Boeing aircraft," the company said in a statement, adding that looked forward to "continually addressing China’s aircraft demand.”

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg was among a large group of American CEOs who joined Trump during the president's trip to Beijing, seeking to sell products and services to China.

Trump said the potential aircraft deal also would benefit General Electric, which he said would supply 400 to 450 engines to China. GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp also joined the president on his trip. The company did not immediately comment on the agreement.

Last month, Ortberg expressed confidence that any broad U.S.-China trade agreement to emerge when Trump and Xi met would be a “meaningful opportunity” for Boeing.

“President Trump has been very focused on supporting us in international campaigns, and he’s been very successful in doing that,” Ortberg told investors.

Since Trump began serving his second term, his administration has made Boeing a focus of its plans to revive U.S. manufacturing.

A visit to the Middle East a year ago culminated in major aircraft agreements, including a Qatar Airways order for up to 210 Boeing jets in what the planemaker described at the time as its largest-ever widebody aircraft order. Saudi Arabia also placed commercial jetliner orders during the trip.

Other major Boeing agreements have followed meetings between Trump and foreign leaders. In August, Korean Air formalized a roughly $50 billion deal to buy more than 100 Boeing aircraft, spare engines and long-term maintenance services during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Washington.