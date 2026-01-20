ETV Bharat / international

Trump Again Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict, Says Norway Controls Nobel Prize

New York: US President Donald Trump has again credited himself for ending the conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, as he asserted that Norway controls the Nobel Peace Prize, an honour he claims he deserves for ending eight wars and saving millions of lives. He also said that while he may not care about the prize, he does care about saving lives.

“I don't care about the Nobel Prize... A very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they’re just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway, and I don't care what Norway says,” Trump told reporters after attending a college football championship game in Miami on Monday.

Last week, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Trump at the White House, which he described as a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect". The president also said that he has "saved tens of millions of lives".

"If you look at India, Pakistan...two nuclear powers. You look at so many of the countries that were in a 30, in some cases a 35-year-war, I got it done. We stopped eight wars, and maybe we'll be stopping the ninth very soon," he said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim he has now made about 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two nations had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by Washington. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.