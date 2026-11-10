ETV Bharat / international

Trump After Meeting Qatari PM Says He Believes War With Iran Is Militarily 'Effectively Over'

The president made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room after meeting with Qatar’s prime minister earlier in the day. “Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump said. “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

Trump added that Iran has been “decapitated” but said he is still looking to make sure there’s a long-term solution to ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program is defanged.

The president offered some of his most definitive comments about moving away from his threat to resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections passed.

The president’s Republican Party lost both chambers of Congress to Democrats in last week’s elections. The election was shadowed by dissatisfaction among the American electorate over the 8-month-old war, which has led to a surge in fuel prices that’s impacted nearly every sector of the global economy. (More details are awaited)