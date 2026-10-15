ETV Bharat / international

Trump, After Bipartisan Backlash, Says Pentagon Won't Livestream Execution Of Fort Hood Shooter

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Majestic Valley Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Kalispell, Mont ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Pentagon will no longer livestream the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan, after the announcement faced bipartisan criticism and Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't watch it. Trump said on social media that publicly airing the execution "might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan."

But, he continued, "any very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device." The Pentagon has said Hasan's execution is scheduled for Dec. 3. Trump said the execution can be viewed in person by immediate families of the victims, "if they so choose."

The announcement earlier this month from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that Hasan's execution would be public — and subsequent confirmation from the Pentagon that it would be livestreamed — prompted significant blowback from both Republicans and Democrats, with many pointing out that the images could be used to fuel radicalization. When asked how the public execution comported with his Christian faith earlier this month, Vance said "I don't know that that's actually going to happen."