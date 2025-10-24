ETV Bharat / international

Trump Admin Says It Will Contest Lawsuits Challenging USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Washington: The US government has said it will fight lawsuits aimed at blocking the USD 100,000 fee imposed on new H-1B visa petitions, asserting that "for far too long" the system was "spammed with fraud" and must be overhauled to prioritise American workers.

The remarks made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday came days after the US Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit last week against the move, describing it as "misguided policy" and "plainly unlawful" action that could cripple American innovation and competitiveness.

The Trump administration's decision to impose the new H-1B fee has also prompted legal action by unions, employers and religious organisations in a federal court in California. “The administration will fight these lawsuits in court," Leavitt told reporters. President Donald Trump's main priority, she said, has always been to put American workers first and to strengthen the visa system.

"For far too long, the H-1B visa system has been spammed with fraud, and that’s driven down American wages. So the President wants to refine this system, which is part of the reason he implemented these new policies," Leavitt said. Defending the move, she asserted that "these actions are lawful" and "necessary", and "we’ll continue to fight this battle in court".