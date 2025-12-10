ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration Notifies $686 Million F-16 Upgrade For Pakistan

Washington: The Trump administration has notified Congress of a proposed $686 million sale to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter aircraft, a move expected to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and close attention in India as the package enters a mandatory 30-day review period.

In letters to key committee leaders, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said the US Air Force intends to issue a Letter of Offer and Acceptance to Pakistan for “defence articles and services estimated to cost $686 million.” The notifications were sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.

The proposed package includes $37 million in Major Defence Equipment and $649 million in additional hardware, software, and logistical support. The MDE list consists of 92 Link-16 tactical data link systems, a jam-resistant digital network used by US and allied militaries to share real-time battlefield information, and six Mk-82 inert 500-pound bomb bodies, which are unguided, low-drag training weapons used strictly for integration and release testing.

A wide range of non-MDE items round out the deal, including avionics updates, Operational Flight Program modifications, secure communications systems, Identification Friend or Foe equipment, cryptographic appliques, mission-planning systems, test equipment, spare parts, training devices, simulators, publications, and contractor engineering and logistics support, according to the notification.