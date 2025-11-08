ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration Launches 175 Probes Into H-1B Visa Abuse

New York: The Trump administration has launched about 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse, including lapses such as low wages, non-existent work sites and the practice of "benching" employees.

According to the US Department of Labour, the probes were part of a broader effort for the protection of American jobs.

“As part of our mission to protect American Jobs, we’ve launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse,” the Labour Department said in a post on X Friday.

It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency will continue taking action to put American workers first.

Chavez-DeRemer said in a post on X that the Labour Department “is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American Jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we’ll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American Workers FIRST!”

The Trump administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse in the H-1B visa programme, which is used by companies, particularly technology firms, to employ foreign workers in the US.