ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration Has Separated Dozens Of Children From Their Parents For Second Time, AP Finds

Mirsy Maricela Alva Lopez, a Guatemalan migrant who has been separated from her son Ederson twice, cries during an interview at her parents' house in San Martín Cuchumatán, Guatemala, Thursday, April 30, 2026 ( AP )

Eleven-year-old Ederson Galicia Alva had just stepped off the plane and into the Miami airport's dim hallways when federal agents pulled his mother aside for questioning. Again. Panic welled up. His excitement at soon being back at recess with his Florida classmates fell away. Would the government take her away again? This was not his first trauma. In 2018, when he was just 3 years old, Ederson was taken from his mother's arms at the U.S.-Mexico border under the first Trump administration's family separation policy and kept apart from her in a government facility for months. They were finally reunited after lawyers intervened. Then, in June of last year, he and his mother were separated a second time, despite legal protections meant to keep them and families like theirs together. He later joined his mother in Guatemala. After a destitute, torturous 11 months in the indigenous highlands, Ederson's family was allowed to return to Florida last week, following a federal judge's order that the government had acted illegally. Now, eight years after President Donald Trump's forcible border separations came to an official halt following global outrage, an Associated Press investigation has found that the government has re-separated dozens of children from their families, despite a landmark legal settlement meant to keep them together. Some of their parents have been locked in immigration detention facilities for months, others deported back to their home countries after being taken from their families once again. In some cases, immigration officials conducting interior arrests deported people despite discovering they were legally off limits for removal, according to emails obtained by AP. Mirsy Maricela Alva Lopez, right, embraces a relative as she and her children return to the home they all shared in West Palm Beach, Fla., nearly one year after being separated by the U.S. government for the second time, Thursday, May 28, 2026 (AP) "Not only has the government refused to acknowledge the horror of the initial separations during Trump I, but it is now detaining and deporting these same families," said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union and lead counsel in the lawsuit that ended the policy. "These children have suffered enough without re-traumatizing them." Trump successfully ran for reelection on an anti-immigration platform. Under his second term, the administration has vowed to deport more than 1 million people per year. Federal agents have been plucking people from their communities so swiftly that, according to the Brookings Institution, now the parents of tens of thousands of children have been detained. This time, family separations often look different from Trump's first term. In 2018, Ederson and other children at the border were taken from their parents, who were detained separately and overwhelmingly charged criminally with illegal entry. Then, the government was unable to reunite them for months because adults and children's information was kept in different computer systems. A judge barred the government from separating most families at the border and ordered the government to bring the families back together after the ACLU filed a class action lawsuit. Later, a court settlement banned most family separations to deter immigration until December 2031. Today, if parents are arrested or deported under the president's push for mass deportations, they are being made to choose whether to leave their children behind in the United States. Mirsy Maricela Alva López, right, and her children, Ederson, center, and Briseidy pose for photos at their house in San Martín Cuchumatán, Guatemala, Thursday, April 30, 2026 (AP) "DHS complies with all court orders, even as radical NGOs shop for the most favorable forum and activist judges seek to thwart our operations," acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, said in response to AP requests for comment about the government's policies toward separated families. Government attorneys have argued in recent court filings that there are no legal restrictions on "the government's statutory authority to execute orders of removal." Bis added that enforcing immigration law was "not optional," and that "every removal of an illegal alien helps restore order and reinforce the rule of law." Ederson's family recently was allowed to return, but their status is still on shaky ground. Separated at the border, then again in Florida After being taken from his mother, Mirsy Maricela Alva López, and confined to a government shelter in Arizona as a toddler for four and a half months, Ederson barely recognized her once they were reunited, she said. Vivid nightmares haunted him throughout his time in elementary school, where he learned to read in English in classrooms amid lush lawns and palm trees less than 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Winter White House. The sun shines down onto Todos Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (AP) Once a federal judge approved a settlement to the class action suit under the Biden administration, Ederson's family and those like his got legal status to stay in the U.S., with pathways for residency and asylum, and his mother got a work permit. And after months of mental health services to address his ongoing fear that his mother would never return, in early June last year — about five months after the beginning of Trump's second administration and the president's resumed anti-immigration push — his therapist finally said he had made so much progress he could put his weekly sessions on pause. Two weeks later, Alva López was stopped by federal agents as she and co-workers were en route to a landscaping job near Mar-a-Lago. The agents, wearing brown uniforms, never gave a reason for the stop or identified themselves before transferring Alva López to two Florida jails, then to ICE custody in Louisiana, and finally to a plane full of shackled deportees heading to Guatemala City, she said. "I felt the very same thing I went through the first time," Alva López said, weeping. "I was living it all over again." Alva López was separated from Ederson and his older sister, Briseidy, for a week, and not given the chance to speak with an immigration official about her status or legal protections, said Kelly Kribs, an attorney with the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, which has supported Alva López's family's return to the U.S. When she finally managed to call Ederson and Briseidy, they couldn't stop sobbing. Alva López said she asked her sister to buy airplane tickets to send them to Guatemala City. She met them the next day at the airport and traveled with them nine more hours down highways and rutted roads to reach San Martín Cuchumatán, a hamlet in the highlands where the children were born. Ederson Galicia Alva, right, walks with his mother, Mirsy Maricela Alva López, and sister, Briseidy, through the historic center of Guatemala City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (AP) The three of them shared a tiny bedroom with a dusty floor with Alva López's parents and brother in an adobe brick home with a sheet metal roof, nothing like the leafy cul-de-sacs of South Florida. The school, where all lessons are in Spanish, was a mile's walk, and none of the children in town spoke English, Ederson said. Instead of clocking in to trim the gardens of West Palm Beach estates, each day Alva López fed the chickens and ducks in a small coop behind the house, washed the family's laundry by hand and cooked meals on an open fire. And Ederson was back to waking up at night fearing his future. At Northmore Elementary School, he had been doing well in fifth grade. In Guatemala, he repeated fourth grade, this time in Spanish, and was quizzed on the history and culture of a country he barely knew. His friendships weren't as close as in West Palm Beach. Sometimes when he felt sad, he watched the school's old online videos to see his old friends. "We used to play and chat. Sometimes they would help me when I didn't understand the lesson, and I would help them with math," he said, fighting back tears. "I have very few friends here."