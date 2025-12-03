ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration Dismisses Eight Immigration Judges In New York

People hold up signs protesting against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on August 10, 2019 in New York City. ( AFP )

New York: The US Department of Justice has dismissed eight immigration judges in New York City, the association representing them said Tuesday, amid tensions with the courts as President Donald Trump's administration cracks down on undocumented migrants.

According to the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ), which confirmed media reports, the eight judges all worked at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan. The address houses a court that reviews cases of migrants attempting to regularize their status.

For months, masked federal officers have been patrolling the hallways of the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building daily. The officers make arrests of migrants as they leave hearings, but under the watchful eye of the press, which is frequently present.

Images of scuffles with police and of immigrant families being separated have gone viral around the world, making 26 Federal Plaza a symbolic site of the Trump administration's crackdown on migrants nationwide.

It's unclear what led to the eight New York judges being dismissed. However, they join approximately 90 judges who were dismissed over the year across the country out of about 600, according to a report by the New York Times.