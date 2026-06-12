ETV Bharat / international

Trump Accuses Iran Of Attacking Indian Ships, Says It's 'Totally Unacceptable'

His comments come after three vessels with Indian crews came under attack off the Oman coast this week.

TRUMP
FILE - US President Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable." Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social. India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome", and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are "unacceptable".

Also Read

  1. 3 Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead After US Strike On Oil Tanker Off Oman
  2. Crew Members Evacuated After Third Vessel With Indians On Board Was Attacked Off Oman
  3. India Summons US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks Over Strikes On Merchant Ships With Indian Crew

TAGGED:

TRUMP
INDIAN SEAFARERS DEATH
IRAN WAR
TRUMP BLAMES IRAN
INDIAN SHIPS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.