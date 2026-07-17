ETV Bharat / international

Trump Accuses China Of 'Largest Compromise' Of 2020 US Election Data

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday reeled off extraordinary claims of voter fraud and Chinese meddling in US elections in a speech to the nation that doubled down on his false claims to have won the 2020 election.

Trump's allegations about the "shocking vulnerabilities" in the American electoral system appeared to lay the ground for the Republican to dispute the results of November's crucial US midterm elections.

"We can never watch a stolen election again," Trump said in the primetime address, referencing his 2020 presidential election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump Accuses China Of 'Largest Compromise' Of 2020 US Election Data (DC Pool/AFP)

Trump said he was declassifying huge amounts of intelligence data that showed, among other things, that superpower rival China had illicitly acquired 220 million US voter files.

"Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history," Trump said in a televised speech from the White House.

Trump also claimed there were more than 250,000 non-US citizens registered to vote in four states.

The former reality TV star then turned his fire on US broadcasters who refused to interrupt their programming to carry his speech live, calling out ABC and NBC by name.

He called for their licences to be revoked and baselessly implied they were involved in election rigging attempts.

"They and others in the media are part of a plot. Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public multi-billion-dollar-in-value airwaves for absolutely no money. They pay nothing," he said.